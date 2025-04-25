JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 129,279 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1,631.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12,853.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

