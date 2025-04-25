JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,884 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $11,528,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $25.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.31.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

