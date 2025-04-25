JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DK opened at $13.01 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $813.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

