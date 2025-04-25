JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Geron by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $904.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

