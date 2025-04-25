JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. INCA Investments LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $8,986,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE LOMA opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

