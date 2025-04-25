JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,712.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $825.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.