JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.