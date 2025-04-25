JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

