JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.74 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

