JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.88 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

