JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 55.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $158.36 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

