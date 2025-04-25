JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Land

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

