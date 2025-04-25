JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 371,813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.1 %

About Mission Produce

AVO stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.