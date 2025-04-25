JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

