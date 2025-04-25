JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immatics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 114,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immatics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

