JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $50.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,429,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,365,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oddity Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 354,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

