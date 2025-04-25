JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

