JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,637 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.50. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.