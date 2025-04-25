JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,979 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $24.23 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

