JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Acelyrin by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

