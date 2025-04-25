JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 173,777 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

ASTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

