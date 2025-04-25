JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,148 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,859,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 46,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

