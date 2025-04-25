JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,325 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $70.16 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Free Report

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

