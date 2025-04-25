JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

