JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

