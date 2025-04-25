Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.85 and traded as low as $29.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4,206 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.82 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.