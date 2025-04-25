KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE Stock Up 4.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. KE has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

