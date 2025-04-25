KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.26.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
KE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. KE has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
