Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank OZK
Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.