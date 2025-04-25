Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.