Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 184,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.15 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

