Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

