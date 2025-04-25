KeyCorp Lowers Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target to $24.00

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RELY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Remitly Global Price Performance

RELY stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,882,297.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,823,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,314.81. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,166 shares of company stock worth $1,133,685. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

