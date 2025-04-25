KeyCorp Reduces Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

