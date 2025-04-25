Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Kinetik by 8,475.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 431,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 425,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 312,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $11,241,000. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kinetik by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinetik by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNTK opened at $43.25 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

