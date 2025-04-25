KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,283 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 296.16 and a quick ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

