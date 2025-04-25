Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,168,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,943,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after buying an additional 635,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 357,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

KVYO stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,088,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,947,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

KVYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

