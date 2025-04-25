Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 184,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.2% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.15 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

