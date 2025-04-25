Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.42 and last traded at C$40.42. 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.87.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

