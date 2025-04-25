Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

KOS stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,129.60. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

