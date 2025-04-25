Lake Street Capital Cuts Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $11.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s current price.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,652,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 896,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 182,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

