Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

