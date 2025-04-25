Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Largo were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Largo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Stock Down 0.6 %

LGO stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Largo Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Largo from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

