Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

