Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook for Danaher Q2 Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $196.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.07. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

