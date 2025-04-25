Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

