Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,674 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $898.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

