Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 4,227 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 671,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 366,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,117,000 after purchasing an additional 267,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

