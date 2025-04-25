Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 42,549 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 496.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of WNS worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in WNS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $59.99 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.