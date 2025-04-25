Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 349,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

