Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,838 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 118,710 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 102,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock worth $935,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QS. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

