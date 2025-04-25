Legal & General Group Plc Buys 6,064 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,385,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,963,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,153,000 after acquiring an additional 327,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 282,936 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.51. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

